Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,693 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 384.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $103.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

