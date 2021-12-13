Meritage Portfolio Management Has $12.79 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Dropbox accounts for about 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.11% of Dropbox worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Dropbox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $23.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,087 shares of company stock worth $1,686,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.