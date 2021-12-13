Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PPL by 28.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 209,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.