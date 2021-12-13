Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PPL by 28.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 209,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

