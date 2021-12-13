Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

