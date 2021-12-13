Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 49,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,720,000 after acquiring an additional 204,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $159.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

