Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,228 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $305.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

