Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,289 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $164.67 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

