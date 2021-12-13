Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and $295,468.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002046 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,433,771 coins and its circulating supply is 79,433,673 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

