Method Finance (MTHD) Market Cap Tops $311,915.23

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $311,915.23 and approximately $237.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Method Finance has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

