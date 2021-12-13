Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.5% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,588.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,484.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,465.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

