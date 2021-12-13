MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0187 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE CIF opened at $2.95 on Monday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
