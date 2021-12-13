MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 2,434.4% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGTI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,062. MGT Capital Investments has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

