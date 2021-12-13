Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.12. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $9.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,970,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,467,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

