Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Shares of MU opened at $85.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

