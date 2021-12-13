MileVerse (MVC) Market Cap Tops $56.67 Million

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, MileVerse has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. MileVerse has a total market cap of $56.67 million and approximately $45.09 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.58 or 0.08093901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.44 or 1.00269935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002702 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

Buying and Selling MileVerse

