Millennium Management LLC Acquires 3,836 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tennant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tennant by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

TNC opened at $82.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a 52 week low of $66.52 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

