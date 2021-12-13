Millennium Management LLC Acquires 6,494 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

