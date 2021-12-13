Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,192 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $16.54 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

