Millennium Management LLC Sells 114,861 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 91.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $672,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

PAG stock opened at $105.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

