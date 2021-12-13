Millennium Management LLC Takes $828,000 Position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 214,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 35.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the first quarter worth $232,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BSGM opened at $2.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.62. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.14.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.