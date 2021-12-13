Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,340 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $38.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

