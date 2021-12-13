Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $35.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and $35.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $54.25 or 0.00110892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.09 or 0.08096532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,901.82 or 0.99955986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 245,103 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

