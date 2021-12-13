Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 and have sold 6,610 shares worth $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $14.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.