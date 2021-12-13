Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,273 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned 0.61% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $44,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $539.79 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $366.97 and a 12 month high of $551.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $496.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

