Mizuho Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $236.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $229.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Shares of MCK opened at $233.09 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $233.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.66 and its 200 day moving average is $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

