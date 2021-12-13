MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $161.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.39. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.