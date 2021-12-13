Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.23 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

