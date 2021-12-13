Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $20,396.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.58 or 0.00395539 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

