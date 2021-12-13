Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) versus Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Critical Contrast

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 19.22% 19.66% 15.47% Applied Optoelectronics -25.33% -11.15% -6.47%

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 27.48 $164.38 million $4.45 113.13 Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.67 -$58.45 million ($2.05) -2.82

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 9 0 2.90 Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $560.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 84.54%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

