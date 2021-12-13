Montis Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,053 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $204.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.63. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

