Montis Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $2,815,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 56.9% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 15.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.