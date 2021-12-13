Montis Financial LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $155.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

