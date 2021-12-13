Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.10.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $160.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.38.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

