Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 3,347 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,311,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 60,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $219.91 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.14 and a 200-day moving average of $225.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

