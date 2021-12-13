Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,251,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.80 and a 200-day moving average of $373.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

