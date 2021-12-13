Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $39,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.