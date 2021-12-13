Morgan Stanley Acquires 128,766 Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 54.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XL Fleet by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XL Fleet by 1,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 803,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $4.18 on Monday. XL Fleet Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $582.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

