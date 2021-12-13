Morgan Stanley Cuts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $38.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.13.

CHGG opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. Chegg has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 27.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

