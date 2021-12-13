Morgan Stanley Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $404.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $419.00 to $404.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LULU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.95.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

