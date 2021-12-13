Morgan Stanley Cuts Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $49.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SONO. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. Sonos has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 73.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

