Morgan Stanley Has $3.15 Million Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCYO opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $348.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 120.61% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

