Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 87.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 356,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000.

Shares of IMTB stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

