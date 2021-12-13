Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 55.4% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

