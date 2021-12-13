Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

PJP stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

