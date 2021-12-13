Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 255,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 132,939 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $57.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $61.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

