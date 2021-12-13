Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $35,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.60. 93,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,810,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

