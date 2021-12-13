Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FREE. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

FREE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

FREE opened at $10.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $412.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

