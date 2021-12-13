Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $248.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The company has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

