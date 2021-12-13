Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.